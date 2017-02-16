Saturday, May 27, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St, Rockland, Maine For more information: 207-701-5053; rocklandstrand.com

New Orleans blues singer, seen on “O Brother Where Art Thou?”

Multi-talented Grammy Award-winning blues artist, producer, composer and actor Chris Thomas King has been known for his audacious fusion of blues and hip-hop, but the New Orleans born King reached a whole new audience with the Coen Brothers film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” not only appearing on the award-winning soundtrack but playing a prominent supporting character as well. Despite the much-celebrated, down-to-earth rootsiness of “O Brother’s” music, King had previously been a determined progressive, hoping to reinvigorate the blues as a living African American art with a more contemporary approach and adamantly refusing to treat it as a museum piece whose “authentic” forms needed careful preservation. King eventually modified that approach to a certain degree, attempting to create a more explicit link between blues tradition and the general musical present.

Show Dates & Times: 5/27/17 – Saturday 7:30 pm

Admission: $20/Advance, $25/Door.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →