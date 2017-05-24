CHRIS THOMAS KING

21st Century Blues Fusion from New Orleans

Multi-talented Grammy Award-winning blues artist and actor Chris Thomas King has been known for his audacious fusion of blues and hip-hop, but the Louisiana-born King reached a whole new audience with the 2000 Coen Brothers film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” — not only appearing on the award-winning soundtrack but also playing a prominent supporting character, the legendary bluesman Tommy Johnson.

Show Dates & Times: 5/27/17 – Saturday 7:30 pm

Admission: $20/Advance, $25/Door.

Strand Theatre Rockland, Me

www.rocklandstrand.com

207-594-0070

