21st Century Blues Fusion from New Orleans

Multi-talented Grammy Award-winning blues artist and actor Chris Thomas King has been known for his audacious fusion of blues and hip-hop, but the Louisiana-born King reached a whole new audience with the 2000 Coen Brothers film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” — not only appearing on the award-winning soundtrack but also playing a prominent supporting character, the legendary bluesman Tommy Johnson.

Strand Theatre Rockland, ME

Show Dates & Times: 5/27/17 – Saturday 7:30 pm

Admission: $20/Advance, $25/Door.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →