Chorus to Perform Fauré Requiem and ‘Ode to Music’

Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

Quoddy Voices, a community chorus formed in 2014, will present concerts on Friday, December 2 at 7 pm, and Sunday, December 4 at 3 pm, at the Eastport Arts Center. Under the direction of John Newell, the group will perform Requiem by Gabriel Fauré, one of the masterpieces of choral literature, which presents a meditation upon the desire for eternal peace and happiness. A favorite of singers around the world, Faure’s Requiem is notable for its beautiful extended vocal lines and rich harmonies. Newell notes, “we will perform the original ‘chamber’ version, accompanied by a small orchestra. I chose the work because I felt that it could bring at least a brief oasis of peace in the turbulent times through which we are living.”

In addition, the group will perform a group of works chosen as an ode to the power of music to inspire, elevate and soothe, including pieces by Schubert, Beethoven, Handel, Pfautsch, Walmisley and an Appalachian folk hymn. Soloists to be featured are Elizabeth H. Nichols-Goodliff, Allan Gore, Steve Koenig, Barbara Smith and Jenie Smith.

Quoddy Voices is a constituent group of the Eastport Arts Center, with dedicated members who hail from all over our region: devoted commuters travel from as far as Cutler, Machias and Campobello each week to rehearse. Planning has begun for the Spring 2017 season, and new singers of all experience levels are welcome to join the group when rehearsals resume in February.

Suggested donation for the concert is $10; students under the age of 18 will be admitted free. For more information about Quoddy Voices contact Newell at (207) 853-4010 or by email at jnewell384@gmail.com. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.

