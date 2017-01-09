ChoralArt | SpringSong

By Brooke Hubner
Posted Jan. 09, 2017, at 1:39 p.m.

Sunday, May 7, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Williston-Immanuel United Church, 156 High Street, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-828-0043; choralart.org

ChoralArt Camerata concludes the season with a program featuring works drawn from the 16th century, the glorious era of a cappella singing, and ending with the modern era. The centerpiece of the modern programming is Eric Whitacre’s “Leonardo Dreams of His Flying Machine,” a choral work that dramatizes Leonardo da Vinci’s speculation about the possibility of human flight, three centuries before the Wright brothers launched their aircraft from Kitty Hawk.

