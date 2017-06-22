Community

ChoralArt Auditions for 2017-2018

By Brooke Hubner
Posted June 22, 2017, at 11:07 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Allen Avenue Unitarian Universalist Church, 524 Allen Avenue, Portland, ME

For more information: choralart.org/Events/choralart-auditions/

Come sing with ChoralArt.

Singers new to ChoralArt are invited to audition for the ChoralArt Singers or for the Masterworks Chorus. Sopranos and Tenors will audition on August 28. Altos and Basses will audition on August 29. Exceptions to dates and times can be made.

Masterworks Chorus is made up of 80-110 voices that perform primarily symphonic works, often as guests of the Portland Symphony Orchestra.

ChoralArt Singers are 50 voices that sings Christmas at the Cathedral and often a second concert in the Spring. Singers comprise the core of the Masterworks Chorus.

Please visit our website www.choralart.org for complete audition details.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine legislator charged with OUIMaine legislator charged with OUI
  2. PI man who died in shootout fell in with wrong crowd, sister saysPI man who died in shootout fell in with wrong crowd, sister says
  3. Lincoln man dies while working with explosives in his basement
  4. Former FBI profiler says Portland murder may have been work of uncaught serial killerFormer FBI profiler says Portland murder may have been work of uncaught serial killer
  5. Drug agents seize 3 pounds of cocaine and heroin from southern Maine homeDrug agents seize 3 pounds of cocaine and heroin from southern Maine home

Top Stories

Similar Articles