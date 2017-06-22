ChoralArt Auditions for 2017-2018

Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Allen Avenue Unitarian Universalist Church, 524 Allen Avenue, Portland, ME
For more information: choralart.org/Events/choralart-auditions/
Come sing with ChoralArt.
Singers new to ChoralArt are invited to audition for the ChoralArt Singers or for the Masterworks Chorus. Sopranos and Tenors will audition on August 28. Altos and Basses will audition on August 29. Exceptions to dates and times can be made.
Masterworks Chorus is made up of 80-110 voices that perform primarily symphonic works, often as guests of the Portland Symphony Orchestra.
ChoralArt Singers are 50 voices that sings Christmas at the Cathedral and often a second concert in the Spring. Singers comprise the core of the Masterworks Chorus.
Please visit our website www.choralart.org for complete audition details.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →