CHOOSE TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) IN 2017 WITH FREE MEMBERSHIP

Posted Jan. 12, 2017, at 1:10 p.m.

Have you been considering doing something about losing weight but keep putting it off.  Now  is the time for you to take advantage of a free membership, which offer expires February 23rd.  Any couple or parent and teen/child who join TOPS at the Stillwater Chapter only will qualify for a free one year membership for one member. Stillwater Chapter has elected a new leader, Jodie Dowling, and program director, Lori Starks.  They have energized the Chapter and inspired the members to lose weight.  Members are drinking more water by drinking in ounces half their body weight.   Give our Chapter a try and see the many positive changes that have been incorporated and feel the support.  Make 2017 about you and reaching your goal to be healthier.

Come in for a free visit and meet the members.  Our Chapter meets every Thursday evenings at the Stillwater Federated Church on the Bennoch Road in Stillwater. Weigh in from 4:45-5:45 pm and meeting from 6-7 pm.  For more information, contact Louise Depew at 827-5786 or visit our TOPS website at topspower.org or www.tops.org

