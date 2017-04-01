Choices That Matter: Optimizing Healthcare Choices for Difficult Times

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Libary, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Retired local M.D. Susan Ostertag and retired clinical psychologist Barbara Sinclair will facilitate a discussion exploring people’s goals, values and options for future healthcare decisions at the Blue Hill Public Library on two Wednesdays, April 12th and 19th from 3:00 to 4:30 PM. The program is free but space is limited to 15 participants so registration is required and can be done on the library’s website at www.bhpl.net or by calling the library at 374-5515.
As people age, health changes occur and they are presented with increasingly complex healthcare decisions. “Choices That Matter” is an opportunity to explore how to sustain the best possible quality of life while maintaining control over healthcare decisions which safeguard patients’ values. Participants in the “Choices That Matter” Program will explore views, attitudes and options for medical and comfort care during the latter part of life or when confronted with a serious illness, and discuss advanced care planning.
Real-life scenarios will be used to generate lively, and interesting discussions. This workshop is appropriate for individuals thinking about their own healthcare future as well as that of loved ones they may be assisting. This event is sponsored by the library, and free of charge. Note that the second session is in the Bass Room. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.
