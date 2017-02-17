Chocolat Brunch at the Coach Stop Inn for the Jesup Memorial Library

Saturday, March 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Coach Stop Inn, 715 ME-3, Bar Harbor, ME For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Enjoy all things chocolate while supporting the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m. at the Coach Stop Inn. The theme of this special brunch is “Chocolat,” based on the book by Joanne Harris.

“Chocolat” tells the story of tiny Lansquenet, France, where nothing much has changed in a hundred years, until newcomer Vianne Rocher and her exquisite chocolate shop arrive and instantly begin to play havoc with Lenten vows. Each box of luscious bonbons comes with a free gift: Vianne’s uncanny perception of its buyer’s private discontents and a clever, caring cure for them. “Chocolat’s” every page offers a description of chocolate to melt in the mouths of chocoholics, francophiles, armchair gourmets and cookbook readers.

Tickets to this brunch are $30 each and include a copy of “Chocolat.” Pages & Repasts are literary-themed meals that are fundraisers for the Jesup Memorial Library. All of the meals are hosted by community members or businesses, and include a discussion based on a book.

As a private nonprofit, the Jesup has served as the public library in the town of Bar Harbor since it opened in 1911. However, the town provides less than 5% of the funds needed by the library to keep the doors open. Endowment provides another 43%. The rest comes from generous businesses and individuals.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245, visit our website at www.jesuplibrary.org or email kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.

