Chinese New Year Parade at Bangor Mall

Simon
By Kaitlyn Furge
Posted Jan. 06, 2017, at 9:51 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Bangor Mall, 663 Stillwater Avenue, Bangor , Maine

For more information: 207-200-8168; mainechina.org/index.htm

Come celebrate the Year of the Rooster with Maine China Network. Join the parade by registering at 2pm in the JCPenney court, or simply watch the festivities starting at 3pm inside the mall. The parade will be led by City Council Chairman Gerry Palmer, and include the traditional lion dance and a live chicken. Come join the fun and explore another culture. Fore more details, visit mainechina.org. This is the 5th year the parade has been running.

