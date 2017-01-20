Chinese New Year Craft at The Coastal Children’s Museum

ROCKLAND, Maine — Artist Marianne Swittlinger to lead a craft to celebrate Chinese New Year at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Coastal Children’t Museum, 75 Mechanic St.

Since 2017 is the Year of the Rooster, kids of all ages are invited to paint pictures of roosters using the technique of fork painting using a plastic fork.

This event is included in the price of admission and free for museum members. For information, email the museum at programs@coastalchildrensmuseum.org, call 596-0300 or message on Facebook. The Coastal Children’s Museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. For information on upcoming events and memberships available, visit www.coastalchildrensmuseum.org.

