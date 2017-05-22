Chinese Brush Painting 6-week Artist Series

Kelli McNichols
By Artascope at bec
Posted May 22, 2017, at 4:35 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME

For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/chinese-brush-painting-6-week-artist-series-tickets-34755223810

Starts July 11th in Yarmouth (Tuesdays, from 6-9 pm for 6 weeks)

Explore the beauty of Chinese Brush Painting by using simple brush strokes to give an impression of your subject. In this 6-week class we’ll begin with the “Four Gentlemen” (bamboo, plum blossom, chrysanthemums, orchid), then we’ll apply what we’ve learned to paint peonies, irises, birds, simple landscape scenes, and more.

Non-members: $195 for 6 weeks, or $40 per class. Members: $156. Call (207) 847-4060 for drop-in availability.

Fee does not include materials. A supply kit can be purchased from the instructor for $25. If you have your own brushes and paints you can purchase a kit with just the paper for $10.

About the Instructor:

Kelli McNichols is a self-taught artist working primarily in color pencil and watercolor. She was formally trained in the sciences and believes that science and art are interconnected. Several years ago she discovered a passion for drawing and painting animals, birds, and botanicals. In all of her work she strives to capture the spirit of her subjects, not just a likeness.

