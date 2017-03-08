Chinese auction to benefit Sumner Memorial High School Class of 2020

Saturday, April 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: SUMNER MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA, 2456 US ROUTE 1, SULLIVAN, MAINE

SULLIVAN, Maine — Please come help support Sumner Class of 2020 raise money for their prom and class trip! There will be over 50 items for raffle! You will buy tickets at the door, place tickets in the bin in front of the item wanted, students at the end of the auction will pick the ticket from the bin for winner of that item. Free admission and free coffee. Still in search of items for auction. Please contact class adviser Miss Shanahan if you can donate or have more questions. eshanahan@rsu24.org.

