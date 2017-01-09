Chinese American Genealogy- Secrets hidden for 103 years

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Family History Center/Penobscot Genealogy Society, 639 Grandview Ave., Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-745-8911

Please join me in the presentation of my ongoing research of my ethnicity and the heart wrenching story of my grandfather, Theodore A. Johns Sr.’s life of being an American born Chinese during a time of cultural tension in the early 1900’s in New England. This story is about finding ones ethnic identity, connecting with lost & new relatives and unearthing the secrets of one man whom tried to bury it all but saved just enough clues for his grand-daughter to piece things together to form this amazing story of never giving up on one’s self.

The purpose of this presentation is to share the journey, but to encourage people of ALL ages to look into their own histories, and immerse themselves in the details of the people’s lives, personalities & feelings, that made them who they are and not just the dates, names & places in history. Thank you to Pam Beveridge for inviting me to share this story of discovery with the Penobscot Genealogy Society & Bangor Family History Center!!

