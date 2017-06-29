Outdoors

Children’s Nature Walk and Picnic

By Kelli Shedd
Posted June 29, 2017, at 9:33 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Pondicherry Park, Depot Street, Bridgton , Maine

For more information: 207-647-4352; lelt.org

Loon Echo staff invite children and their families to Pondicherry Park for a nature walk filled with trail activities and games to help your child learn more about the natural world around them. Parents and caregivers will learn tips and tricks for making outdoor adventures with their kids fun and educational along this 1 mile stroll. Participants should wear suitable footwear for trail walking, water and a picnic lunch to enjoy at the Bridgton Community Center after the adventure. Meet at the main kiosk on Depot Street at the Dunning Memorial Bridge at 11:00 AM for this 2 hour program. Easy

