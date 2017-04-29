Children’s Indoor Yard Sale at Steuben Library

Saturday, May 6, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center, 22 Village Road, Steuben, ME
For more information: 207-546-7301; moorelibrary.org
To get the month started we’re hosting an Indoor Children’s Yard Sale on Saturday, May 6th, from 9 to Noon. Come shop for children’s clothes (boys and girls), toys, dolls, games, puzzles, books, VHS tapes, DVDs, and lots and lots of stuffed animals.
Then on the first Saturday in June (June 3rd) we’ll be hosting a regular household goods/antiques sale. Looking ahead to the next month, we’ll hold our regular Book, Bake, Plant, and Yard Sale on Saturday, July 1st. Three great opportunities to get out and shop while supporting the library and local sellers.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →