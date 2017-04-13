Children’s House Montessori School Garden Gala and Auction

Saturday, May 6, 2017 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: 16 Bay View Hotel, 16 Bay View Street , Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-2911
Inch by Inch, Row By Row, Support Our Children’s Growth!
Come have fun with auctioneer Ruth Lind from Moxie Benefit Auctions. Enjoy butlered Hors d’oeuvres, wine, and a three course dinner catered by Katherine White. Entertainment will be provided by Kimberly Ouellette, a Soprano with Port Opera. Some of the exciting items up for auction include fine art by local artists Colin Page, Gideon Bok and Rachel Oakes, Disney World Park Hopper Passes, a week’s stay at a cottage on Megunticook Lake, birthday parties at Hill-N-Dale Stables and the Midcoast Rec Center, as well as many others. The Garden Gala and Auction is the school’s largest annual fundraiser and provides important funds for scholarships, arts and outdoor programs.
