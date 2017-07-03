Children’s Day and Ice Cream Social brings Family Fun to Old Home Week

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Orrrington Center Church, 460 Dow Road, Orrington, Maine
For more information: 207-825-4441; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com
Bring the kids or bring the whole family to Orrington Center Church on Wednesday, July 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for their annual Old Home Week Children’s Day and Ice Cream Social. Kids of all ages will enjoy the crafts and games. Everyone will enjoy ice cream. There is no charge. Contact Jody Lowery at 825-4441 for more information.
