Green Puddle Jumpers is having its Spring/Summer 2017 Sale! Come visit a huge, indoor, 2-day children’s consignment sale in Bangor! We have clothes, shoes, toys, books and more! Get all your shopping done in one place at a great price.
Fri, May 5th: 6 PM – 8 PM, private consignor sale
Sat, May 6th: 8 AM – 4 PM, open to the public
Sun, May 7th: 10 AM – 4 PM, open to the public
Sale Location: Bangor Conference Center, 701 Hogan Rd, Bangor, ME 04401. Near the mall across from former KMART.
Visit the website for more details: www.greenpuddlejumpers.com
