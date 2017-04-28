Children’s Consignment Sale

Green Puddle Jumpers
By Kirsten Hibbard
Posted April 28, 2017, at 2:25 p.m.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, May 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Green Puddle Jumpers @ Bangor Inn & Suites, 701 Hogan Rd., Bangor, Maine

For more information: greenpuddlejumpers.com

Green Puddle Jumpers is having its Spring/Summer 2017 Sale! Come visit a huge, indoor, 2-day children’s consignment sale in Bangor! We have clothes, shoes, toys, books and more! Get all your shopping done in one place at a great price.

Fri, May 5th: 6 PM – 8 PM, private consignor sale

Sat, May 6th: 8 AM – 4 PM, open to the public

Sun, May 7th: 10 AM – 4 PM, open to the public

Sale Location: Bangor Conference Center, 701 Hogan Rd, Bangor, ME 04401. Near the mall across from former KMART.

Visit the website for more details: www.greenpuddlejumpers.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. From tasty water to the ‘lowest depths of misery,’ celebrities have mixed feelings on MaineFrom tasty water to the ‘lowest depths of misery,’ celebrities have mixed feelings on Maine
  2. Army veteran from Maine accused of brutally killing service dogArmy veteran from Maine accused of brutally killing service dog
  3. This ‘ice carousel’ covered in snowmobiles may be the most quintessentially Maine thing ever recordedThis ‘ice carousel’ covered in snowmobiles may be the most quintessentially Maine thing ever recorded
  4. New ethics questions haunt Maine’s $4.2 million casino campaignNew ethics questions haunt Maine’s $4.2 million casino campaign
  5. Man dead in Old Town meth lab explosion

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs