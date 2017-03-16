Children’s Concert with the Acadia Handbell Choir

Monday, March 27, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
Please join Acadia Handbell Choir for an evening of music, rhythm and stories at the Southwest Harbor Public Library, Monday, March 27, 6:00. The concert will be fun and interactive with picture book stories, rhythm instruments, and choo choo whistles. The Library’s home-school group, The Bookworms, will perform a special piece on the handbells and will narrate a musical version of Goldilocks and the Three Bears using puppets to help tell the story. The program is geared for preschool – fourth grade but all are welcome.
The Acadia Handbell Chor was formed in the 1970s. Handbell choirs are carefully choreographed so that the entire group acts as a single instrument. English hand bells come in various sizes, the smaller ones having the higher pitch tones and the larger bells having the lower base tones. The bells are made of copper and tin, cast and pitched in a factory so that heat and cold will not affect the tone. The clappers only move up and down and have special springs to prevent the clapper from resting on the bell. Each bell is marked with the musical note on its handle. Historically bells were used to ring out messages; now they are used in concert settings.
For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →