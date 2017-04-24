Children’s Climate March in Blue Hill

Saturday, April 29, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Town Park, End of Water Street, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-2947
Children’s Climate March: It’s their future! Come support our children’s plea for a livable planet Saturday at Blue Hill Town Park (Water St).
Noon: bring a picnic to the park for a rally. We will have postcards to fill out, petitions to sign and educational materials about how to reduce our climate footprints.
1pm: march to the Post Office to mail petitions.
PRIZES for best signs, chants and costumes.
More Information: peterle45@hotmail.com 207-374-2947
