Children’s Book Signing at Owl & Turtle Bookshop

Saturday, May 27, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Owl & Turtle Bookshop Cafe, 33 Bay View Street, Camden, Maine
For more information: 207-230-7335; owlandturtle.com
On Saturday, May 27th beloved children’s book author and illustrator Chris Van Dusen will read from and sign his newest book, Hattie & Hudson, at the Owl & Turtle Bookshop Cafe in downtown Camden.
The event is free to the public and will run from 10am-12pm. You can reserve a copy of the book by calling the shop at 207.230.7335. Visit www.owlandturtle.com for more information.
