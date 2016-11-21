Children’s Book Fair

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted Nov. 21, 2016, at 3:50 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/ho-ho-holiday-childrens-book-fair-december-6/

Ho Ho Holiday Children’s Book Fair featuring children’s book authors and illustrators including Ronni Arno, Liza Gardner Walsh, Lynn Plourde, and more. There will be books on hand for purchase and signing. Co-hosted by Camden Library and Sherman’s Books.

