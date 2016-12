Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: The Purple Baboon, 31 Front St., Belfast, Maine For more information: 207-338-6505

BELFAST — Book signing by children’s book author Lynn Plourde 3-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at The Purple Baboon, 31 Front St. Cookies and fruit punch. 338-6505.

