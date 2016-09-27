Chief Operating Officer to Join EMHS Leadership

Brewer, Maine – (September 27, 2016) – EMHS president and CEO, M. Michelle Hood, FACHE is pleased to announce that Timothy J. Dentry, MBA will join EMHS later this fall as senior vice president and chief operating officer. Dentry is currently the CEO of Tawam Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Tawam Hospital is managed by Johns Hopkins Medicine International. Since 2008, Dentry has served in regional and global capacities, focusing on human capital development, creation and expansion of services, and efficiency gains in light of economic and service demands.

In his new role, Dentry will be responsible for the administrative direction, evaluation, and coordination of EMHS and its member organizations, ensuring that system operations are in alignment with EMHS’ overall goals, objectives, and values.

“With more than 30 years of executive leadership, Tim is absolutely engaged in whatever he does. He has a proven ability to lead organizations that deliver high quality care in a safe and cost-efficient manner,” says Hood. “His knack for uniting people, building strong teams and achieving optimal results will serve him well in advancing a system culture that embraces innovation, process improvement, collaboration, and shared accountability. I look forward to welcoming Tim and his wife, JoAnn, to Maine.”

In the last decade, Dentry successfully navigated his healthcare leadership career from clinical positions to chief executive, transitioning his focus to international health delivery improvement (with support from Yale University and Johns Hopkins Medicine). In the U.S., he has grown market presences, developed new service lines, and established physician and health system partnerships.

After spending decades on the national and international health stage, Dentry says he is looking forward to putting down roots in Maine. “EMHS is a health system that is widely recognized for being a leader in many areas and I am both honored and pleased to be a part of that. Through working closely with our hospitals and other member organizations, as well as with partners and communities throughout Maine, we will ensure our services are patient centered; that we, as a system, are always improving and reevaluating how we do things; and that we build on the good we already have as we transform EMHS into the delivery system we all envision.”

Dentry has also served as vice president of Global Services and managing director for Johns Hopkins, in Baltimore, Maryland, executive director of the Ethiopia Ministry of Health initiative, and executive vice president for Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore. He holds a Master’s in Business Administration, a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology, both from Loyola University in Maryland. He also completed a Yale University Fellowship in International Health (the Ethiopia Hospital Management Initiative, sponsored by the Clinton Foundation).

Dentry assumes his duties as EMHS senior vice president and chief operating officer on November 7, 2016.

EMHS member organizations share common values and work to ensure delivery of the right care, at the right time, and in the right place. Together we’re stronger.

