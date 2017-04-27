Chicken Pie Supper and Hillbilly Band

Saturday, May 20, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Bangor Grange Hall, 1192 Ohio St., Bangor, ME
For more information: 2078849339; bangorgrange.org
Partake of a delicious chicken pie supper with all of the fixin’s, including homemade rolls and pies. Then, stomp your feet, clap your hands, or even dance to the music of the Pasture Prime hillbilly band. Supper @ 5:30 PM for $8. Supper @ 7 PM for $8, or combine them for $15. Bangor Grange hall, 1192 Ohio St. For information, call 884-9339 or 632-4682.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →