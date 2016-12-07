Chicken Pie Supper

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Hampden Highlands United Methodist Church, 44 Kennebec Road, Hampden, Maine For more information: 2078624195; hampdenhighlands.org

As a service to the Church, Hampden Highlands UMC’s Jubilation Singers will be serving up hot, delicious chicken pies at a church supper fundraiser on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm. Price for the supper is $8 for adults and $4 for children.

