Chicken BBQ for Endless Yard Sale Shoppers

FUMCO Chicken BBQ
FUMCO Chicken BBQ
By Susan Pate
Posted July 03, 2017, at 7:57 a.m.

Saturday, July 22, 2017 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: First United Methodist Church of Orrington, 14 Center Drive, Orrington, Maine

For more information: 207-825-1052; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com

First United Methodist Church of Orrington is cooking up a Chicken BBQ on Saturday, July 22 from 11:30 a.m. until the food runs out. Get there early because the food does run out!

This is the perfect place to stop and re-energize during the Endless Yard Sale. Come on in, sit for a spell and enjoy BBQ chicken, potato salad, cole slaw, rolls and dessert. Donations accepted.

Then hit the road and finish your yard sale adventure!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. LePage ally pitches new Maine budget deal that costs more than rejected compromiseLePage ally pitches new Maine budget deal that costs more than rejected compromise
  2. Marine Patrol officer charged after pickup collides with tractor-trailer in DamariscottaMarine Patrol officer charged after pickup collides with tractor-trailer in Damariscotta
  3. Police: Drunken driver fatally hits pedestrian in South Portland
  4. Wild weather spawns waterspout on Sebago LakeWild weather spawns waterspout on Sebago Lake
  5. Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in WaldoboroMotorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Waldoboro

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs