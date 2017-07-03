Chicken BBQ for Endless Yard Sale Shoppers

Saturday, July 22, 2017 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: First United Methodist Church of Orrington, 14 Center Drive, Orrington, Maine
For more information: 207-825-1052; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com
First United Methodist Church of Orrington is cooking up a Chicken BBQ on Saturday, July 22 from 11:30 a.m. until the food runs out. Get there early because the food does run out!
This is the perfect place to stop and re-energize during the Endless Yard Sale. Come on in, sit for a spell and enjoy BBQ chicken, potato salad, cole slaw, rolls and dessert. Donations accepted.
Then hit the road and finish your yard sale adventure!
