Cherryfield Wreaths Across America Ceremony was held on Dec. 17th

Madalynn Gay, Gabriel Gay, Thadeus Fitzpatrick, Danniel Caler, Garrett Gay and Jonathan Gay
Cheryl Brown | BDN
Yearly friends from Winter Harbor, Sue Summers and Sandy Guptil came to help place wreaths on Veteran's gravesites.
Cheryl Brown | BDN
Reed Hamilton and Thadeus Fitzpatrick saluting a veteran after placing a wreath on his gravesite in Small cemetery.
Cheryl Brown | BDN
Betty and Bill Matthews still smiling after helping place wreaths on Veteran's gravesites in Pine Grove cemetery
Cheryl Brown | BDN
By Cheryl Brown
Posted Dec. 17, 2016, at 8:07 p.m.

Cherryfield held it’s 4th Annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony on Dec. 17th at the American Legion Hall. A small group gathered and enjoyed the ceremony that was organized by American Legion member, Peter Duston, and included Cub, Webelo and Boy Scouts as well as a sweet young lady. Peter shared names and information about veterans from our community and the scouts placed the seven ceremonial wreaths (one for each branch of the military and one for the POW and MIA) at the base of the military flags. The wreaths were later placed outside near the WWI, WWII and Korea and Vietnam memorials. After the ceremony people braved the snow storm and loaded up their vehicles with boxes of wreaths (provided by Wreaths Across America) and headed for cemeteries. Due to the weather not all of the wreaths were placed on ceremony day and placement of the other wreaths will be at the beginning of the week. Military and Scouts saluted veterans as they placed a wreath on their gravesites. Those that are not military or scouts had their own way of saluting in their hearts. Thank yous were said and kisses were blown to veterans. It was a wonderful day.

