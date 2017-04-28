Cherryfield Open Mic Gets Great Reviews

On its’ third year anniversary, the open mic in the small village of Cherryfield is a hit. It takes place in an ancient old building called the Community Center, which was once an old high school. It has been fixed up. Musicians from all over perform on the second Thursday of the month between 6pm to 8pm. Corrie Hunkler talked about that one day she drove past it in Cherryfield and got the idea. “We couldn’t afford bands, but I knew the community likes to have some live music,” she said. “We advertised it and people just started showing up. The first night we were nervous. We thought that we would have a lot of people in the audience, but we didn’t think we were going to have any musicians show up. We have new people play every month. I love seeing people come, it’s pretty cool. Migrant people come in the summer time to check it out. People can just show up. It’s a good community event,” she said.

Wooden chairs are put down, all kinds of snacks, like crackers and candy, are there to eat. Tea and coffee are sipped in the back where the kitchen is. “You don’t know how to predict. Some months are slow,” said Hunkler. “ There are all kinds of impressive talent, expressing themselves. I even got up there and sang. It’s like a coffee shop. Some people on stage take too long, I have to pull them, so everybody gets a chance to perform. People meet each other and at the end, people go up and do something together. I was just driving around the community center and got the idea,” she said.

The downstairs stage is flat. The lights are shut off as there is a bright lamp on stage. Steve Hartley sings and does sound. “The open mic gets people out of the woodwork; the building has the feel of an open mic. There’s three microphones. And there’s one microphone where a singer has the option to sit down or stand up whatever they want to do,” said Harleys. He talked about singing. “I’m shaking in my boots. “I sing a song that I have been working on and if I’m not comfortable, I pull out a oldie, but goodie. I’m nervous at every single show until the first note. It’s a great outlet for everyone. People just get on stage and do their thing, it’s uplifting,” he said.

Everald Hall plays the harmonica. He is slow getting up on stage as he balances a crutch in one hand and the harmonica in the other hand. He tells stories as the audience is drawn in. “I like playing a little music,” said Hall. l taught myself when I was ten. I just practiced blowing and blowing in the harmonia.”The old songs have a lot of meaning to them. I like to entertain. There’s a lot of talent to be expressed to others,” he said. “It’s a god given talent. It’s got to be in your soul. If you ain’t got it, you ain’t got it. I try not to make many mistakes. You got to know what you are doing up there.”

Rich Sutley wanders around in the audience, his beard is heavy, his glasses are on the thick side, and he likes his coffee. “Just getting out of my cabin, there’s not much opportunity to afford country music like this,”said Sutley. “This is a nice old room to have open mic. I know some of these outlaws twisted my arm and got me over here. It’s like a fellowship of good friends. Simple down home music,” He said. He told me that he missed it during the winter and now he’s getting back in the swing of things.

Patrick Dupre is wandering around. The rattle of music is banging off the stage. “I have a lot of friends here. I enjoy music. People here seemed to mix into everyday life, they kind of mix paths here. It’s an opportunity to meet people. I have stage fright. I don’t think it’s crippling up there on stage, but I don’t have a lot ability myself to get up there and sing. I like Washington County. It’s peaceful, a lot of wilderness. It’s a good life around here,” he said. “If you get stuck in the ditch, somebody will pull you out. Other places where I have lived people will just drive by.”

Abbey Justo, gets up there and bangs on her guitar , blasting out lyrics, loud and clear. The whole downstairs shakes as chairs rattle. “Just getting up there. I play with a lot of energy. It’s what you make of it. People control the energy,” said Justro. “When I get up there, it’s a scary situation, never knowing what to expect. I get nervous pretty bad and half the time I’m in the bathroom. The music is a good release, a breather and it’s relaxing,” she said. For a moment, everything goes silent.

Kristie Lynn closes the show. “It’s family friendly around here,” she said. “It’s a nice environment, people are happy. You don’t know what you are going to get from the crowd, it’s a hit or miss. Sometimes you get up there and just wing it. When there’s older people in the crowd, I play slower songs. There’s so much natural sound upstairs. It sounds so great when they have the open mic up there. It’s a natural sound, with the high ceiling and it’s a wide open space with natural wooden floors. It gives off a beautiful sound,” she said.

The doors of the community center have people leaving, wandering to their cars. The crisp air of the darkness of night shined with the tiny light outside, a crap shoot. Inside chairs begin to be put away, shuffled into closets. The room has smiles and is lit up with conversation. The place becomes breathless. Mics and speakers headed to the top of the stairs where there’s a thick white curtain that waves as everything is being put away. It was an old basketball court. The wood is dry and the lines of the court are faded. The lights are shut off downstairs, another open mic in the books, and there are car lights in the distance. Memories faded away in musical minds.

