Cherryfield Academy Alumni ‘Appreciation Social’ to be held at CACC

Saturday, June 24, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Cherryfield Academy Community Center, 53 Main Street, Cherryfield, Maine
For more information: 207-546-7516; cherryfieldacc.org
On Saturday, June 24th, 1 – 3 p.m. the Cherryfield Academy Community Center is hosting a social in appreciation of the Cherryfield Alumni Association (1913 – 2017).
The Association voted to dissolve and donated their remaining funds to the CACC. This gesture was much appreciated and was used to refinish the Union Hall main and stage floors.
RSVP encouraged – not mandatory. Joanne 546-7516 or Brenda 423-1192
We invite you to view our website at cherryfieldacc.org
Paver orders for the “Sidewalk of Memories and History” are being taken and there will be an installment of engraved pavers later this year. You can find paver information and an order form on our website. If you have any questions, call Cheryl at 546-6053.
