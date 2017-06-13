Community

Cherryfield Academy Alumni 'Appreciation Social' to be held at CACC

Older photo of Cherryfield Academy
Cheryl Brown | BDN
By Cheryl Brown
Posted June 13, 2017, at 9:27 a.m.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Cherryfield Academy Community Center, 53 Main Street, Cherryfield, Maine

For more information: 207-546-7516; cherryfieldacc.org

On Saturday, June 24th, 1 – 3 p.m. the Cherryfield Academy Community Center is hosting a social in appreciation of the Cherryfield Alumni Association (1913 – 2017).

The Association voted to dissolve and donated their remaining funds to the CACC. This gesture was much appreciated and was used to refinish the Union Hall main and stage floors.

RSVP encouraged – not mandatory. Joanne 546-7516 or Brenda 423-1192

We invite you to view our website at cherryfieldacc.org

Paver orders for the “Sidewalk of Memories and History” are being taken and there will be an installment of engraved pavers later this year. You can find paver information and an order form on our website. If you have any questions, call Cheryl at 546-6053.

