Chellie Pingree Wins Award for Arts Advocacy

PORTLAND– Portland nonprofit The Telling Room will present Congresswoman Chellie Pingree with their Red Buoy Award given annually to those who make a positive impact on Portland’s arts community and help prepare Maine youth for success. The award presentation will take place Thursday, April 6th at 7:30pm at the Westin Harborview Hotel during The Telling Room’s annual Glitterati fundraiser.

“This year, we are excited to present Congresswoman Chellie Pingree with our fifth annual Red Buoy Award,” says Telling Room Interim Executive Director Celine Kuhn. “We are thrilled to honor Chellie as a stalwart advocate for the arts in Maine and as a loyal supporter of The Telling Room’s creative writing and arts education programs. Chellie was instrumental in bringing NEA Chairman Jane Chu to visit Maine, and our students, two years ago—a memorable occasion! We are deeply thankful for her dedication to the arts and her work to see that they continue to thrive and benefit young people in Maine.”

On the importance of the arts, Congresswoman Pingree says, “I am extremely proud of Maine’s tradition of nourishing students and professionals in the arts. As a mother of two artists and a longtime advocate for increased investments in the arts, I am glad to support vital partnerships between the federal government and community art programs in the State of Maine. I believe that programs like those offered by The Telling Room are critical for our young people and that they also contribute to preserving our diverse cultural histories, and to enriching all of our lives.”

Speaking about The Telling Room’s award-winning Young Writers & Leaders program for immigrant and refugee youth, she notes: “The benefits to our community and contributions to local literature cannot be overstated. This program sheds light on what has brought our new neighbors to Maine and what they hope to make of their lives here. These powerful stories lead to an understanding that benefits everyone.”

The Telling Room is a nonprofit writing center in Portland, dedicated to the idea that children and young adults are natural storytellers. Focused on young writers ages 6 to 18, they seek to build confidence, strengthen literacy skills, and provide real audiences for their students’ stories. They believe that the power of creative expression can change communities and prepare youth for future success. More information is available at www.tellingroom.org.

