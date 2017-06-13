Chef David Turin Announces The Summer Season At David’s Opus Ten: Front Door To Table.

Chef David Turin unveiled his plans for the summer season at his restaurant within a restaurant, David’s Opus Ten. This intimate dining salon that seats up to 18 guests is located inside David’s Monument Square Restaurant. For the summer season Chef Turin and Chef Matt Caddell will introduce guests to their Front Door To Table concept with an ever-evolving menu that is influenced by the seasonal ingredients they find right outside the restaurant’s front door at the Wednesday Farmers’ Market. The pair will focus their creativity on presenting dishes that are artfully prepared with great care and passion.

“The greatest thing about this concept is that we truly never know what will be on the menu from week to week,” said Turin. “Matt and I find inspiration in what we discover at the market and then take our finds to the kitchen to create a cohesive—and exciting—menu that celebrates the incredible flavors of the season.”

“We hope that with each dish we serve people will experience something new and exciting made from what they may see as a familiar ingredients,” added Chef Caddell. “Working alongside Chef Turin gives me the opportunity to collaborate with a person who, after all these years in the business, shares the same culinary curiosity for creating something new and exciting as I do.”

Tickets for dinners at Opus Ten are available for purchase in advance at eventbrite.com and are $65 per person; craft cocktails are $14 with optional wine pairings at $35 per person. Tickets are also available for direct purchase at David’s Restaurant in Monument Square or by phone at 207-773-4340.

Opus Ten Summer Dinner Schedule:

June 22 – July 1: Thursday thru Saturday

July 5 – End of Season: Wednesday thru Saturday

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →