Check out the Brewer Lake Bass Tournament Weigh-In

Brewer Lake Bass Tournament Weigh-In
Brewer Lake Bass Tournament Weigh-In
By Susan Pate
Posted July 03, 2017, at 8:22 a.m.

Sunday, July 16, 2017 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Eastern Maine Bass Club, Brewer Lake Boat Launch, Orrington, Maine

For more information: easternmainebassclub.com

Come and see what an official Bass Tournament is all about during Orrington’s Old Home Week. The excitement starts with the morning take-off at 7 a.m. sharp when all the speedy bass boats fly to the best bass fishing spots on Brewer Lake. It ends at 3 p.m. when all the registered fishermen from the Eastern Maine Bass Club bring in their five biggest live bass for the official weigh-in. The top 3 boats win cash prizes. The Brewer Lake fishery promises some great catches. Stop by and see what this fast-growing sport is all about.

The tournament is for Eastern Maine Bass Club members only. Guests are invited to the launch and weigh-in.

