Charlie Therrien to Lead Mercy Hospital

EMHS president and CEO, M. Michelle Hood, FACHE is pleased to announce that Charlie Therrien has been selected as president of Mercy Hospital. Mercy, in Portland, is EMHS’ southernmost member, joining the system more than two years ago. A Catholic hospital, Mercy is EMHS’ only faith-based entity. Therrien is currently president of Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth, which is also an EMHS member. He will remain a senior vice president of EMHS.

Charlie has more than 35 years of healthcare experience, working in both physician practices and hospitals. Before being appointed president at Maine Coast in 2010, Charlie served as chief executive officer of Sharon Hospital in Connecticut. He has also served as a business development director, operations vice president, chief operating officer, and leader of a 120 member physician-hospital organization (PHO).

“I know Charlie to be a solutions oriented and thoughtful leader who has a thorough understanding of healthcare quality, operations, and finance,” says Hood. “In less than two years, the Mercy ministry will be 100 years old and this milestone will include an opportunity to celebrate Mercy’s past and our commitment for the next century. We assure a strong community hospital that is focused on primary and secondary care for the people of southern Maine. His leadership at this pivotal time for Mercy will be extremely helpful.”

Sister Mary Morey, RSM, welcomed Charlie on behalf of the Sisters of Mercy and as a member of the Board of Directors. “In his role as president of EMHS ‘ only Catholic hospital, Charlie has the responsibility to ensure the strength and vitality of our Catholic identity. As chair of the Catholic Identity and Mission Committee, I look forward to working closely with him. He comes to Mercy at a time when we are poised for new growth as we plan our move to Fore River. He will find at Mercy a great team committed to our mission and eager to write the next chapter in the story of Mercy.”

Story continues below advertisement.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Charlie’s expertise and compassion to lead us into our next chapter,” says Chris Howard, Esq., chairman of the Mercy Board of Directors. “Charlie has the experience and vision to capitalize on Mercy’s increasingly important position as greater Portland’s community hospital, and to execute on Mercy’s strategic initiative to consolidate its operations to an expanded Fore River campus.”

While the decision to leave Maine Coast was not an easy one, Charlie says the opportunity to lead Mercy into its next chapter intrigued him. “I am especially looking forward to working with and learning from the Sisters of Mercy, whose work improves lives and betters communities every day. Overall, this is a tremendous opportunity at a great Catholic community hospital with talented people and quality services. And while this position provides growth for me professionally, it’s still within EMHS, which is very important to me.”

Therrien is expected to begin his new duties at Mercy by mid-November.

Hood says she will be working with the Maine Coast board to evaluate leadership needs at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital and expects more to be finalized on that in the coming weeks.

EMHS member organizations share common values and work to ensure delivery of the right care, at the right time, and in the right place. Together we’re stronger. Visit us online for more information at www.emhs.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →