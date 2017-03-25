Change in Guna Yala: Revisiting a Panamanian Indian Tribe after 50 years

Friday, April 7, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
As a Peace Corps volunteer in the 1960’s Ned Butler spent time working on tribal development projects with members of the Guna (Kuna) tribe of the San Blas Islands in Panama. Join him as he explores the history and development of the Guna tribe over the past fifty years during a slideshow and talk at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m.
Butler will cover the history of the tribe as well as why the tribe decided to invite the Peace Corps to the region to help with tribal community development. He will also highlight three of the projects that the Peace Corps has worked on and the role that they have played in the region.
Finally, he will touch on the Guna tribe has changed since the 1960’s, now that the Guna Tribal lands have become an ecotourism destination, Butler will briefly talk about the recent changes and challenges to the tribe in the twenty-first century as they work to direct their own destiny. Unlike many Indian Tribes in the United States the Guna had a unique opportunity to manage their own lands and maintain their culture and language. However an increasing rate of change and pressures from outside (including money, standard of living, medicine, climate change and drugs) and within the tribal culture (such as governance and the leadership style, managing fishing and natural resources, tourism, waste disposal and education) offer challenges and choices that will determine the future of a rich, unusual Native American culture.
