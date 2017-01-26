Champion The Cure Fundraiser

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: BoomHouse Restaurant, 170 Main Street, Old Town, Maine For more information: 207-745-4976; emhs.convio.net/site/TR/Events/General?team_id=1035&pg=team&fr_id=1040

Dine in at The BoomHouse Restaurant on Sunday, February 12th from 4 – 8pm and they will graciously donate 10% of all food sales to “Lisa’s Lucky Charms” to benefit EMMC’s Champion The Cure Challenge. There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

Come help us raise money for cancer research in our area by coming out for dinner.

