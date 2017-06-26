Chamber Quartet Kicks Off EAC Concert Series

Friday, June 30, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine
For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org
The Eastport Arts Center’s annual Concert Series opens on June 30 at 7 pm, with a performance by a chamber group including Trond Saeverud, Anna Maria Baeza, Joachim Woitun, and Gregory Biss. The first half of the program features two fiery masterworks from the early 20th century: Igor Stavinsky’s “L’Histoire un Soldat” and Bela Bartok’s “Contrasts.” The Stravinsky, “The Soldier’s Tale,” was written as a melodrama for actors, dancers and 7 instruments, and will be presented here in the composer’s own arrangement as a 5-movement Suite for violin, clarinet and piano.
Bartok wrote “Contrasts,”which uses the same set of instruments, for “King of Swing” Benny Goodman, who also gave the first performance. Sandwiched between the Stravinsky and Bartok will be J .S. Bach’s “Suite #2 in D minor” for solo cello. The second half of the concert consists of Felix Mendelsohn’s magnificent “Trio in #1 in D minor,” a justly honored cornerstone of the piano trio literature. A reception provided by The Quoddy Tides will follow the concert.
Trond Saeverud, violinist, is conductor of the Passamaquoddy Bay Symphony Orchestra and concertmaster of the Bangor Symphony. Joachim Woitun, cellist, is a resident of Brooklyn, NY and Eastport, who teaches at SummerKeys in Lubec. Gregory Biss is an Eastport-based composer and pianist. Anna Maria Baeza, clarinetist, is a resident of Brooklyn, NY and Eastport, and also teaches at SummerKeys in Lubec.
The Concert Series runs through September 2; tickets are $10, and attendees 17 and under are admitted free of charge; tickets are available for purchase via the events calendar on the EAC website or at the EAC box office one half hour before each performance. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.
