Sunday, April 30, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Corthell Concert Hall, 37 College Avenue, Gorham, Maine For more information: (207) 780-5555; usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice

The Chamber Music Awards Concert recognizes outstanding chamber music performances by undergraduate and graduate level students. Ensembles are selected by audition.

Admission is free.

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →