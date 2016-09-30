Community

Challenger Learning Center offers two fall sessions of Lego Afterschool Club

Posted Sept. 30, 2016, at 11:59 a.m.

BANGOR, Maine — Challenger Learning Center of Maine will offer two fall sessions of Lego Afterschool Club for children in grades two-five, who work on Lego engineering robotics and group theme builds.

The first session will be held 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, and the second session will be held 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 2, 9, 16, and 30, at the center, 30 Venture Way.

Cost is $50 for each session. Contact 990-2900 or visit astronaut.org.

