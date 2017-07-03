Chakras & Champagne: Bold Coast Adventure

Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Maine Yoga Adventures, West Quoddy Station, Lubec, ME
For more information: 2072990082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/chakras
Maine Yoga Adventures is heading downeast to come together with Bold Coast Yoga for a spectacular yoga, hiking, yummy food weekend in gorgeous Lubec!
Samantha Williams, CYT, founder of Bold Coast Yoga, will lead adventurers in a three hour chakra workshop on Saturday. Explore the ancient wisdom of energy flow in the body and learn how it applies to contemporary living. Enjoy a restorative yoga class and guided meditation.
The beautifully restored West Quoddy Station will accommodate adventurers quite comfortably and the views are outstanding! Maine Yoga Adventures has reserved two rooms in the lodge, Washington and Kimball, and The Camp.
Two adventurers can share the Washington room with Holly, founder of MYA. This room boasts amazing water views and is located on the second floor of the lodge with easy access to the deck. There’s a kitchen in this spacious room with the cool red & white floor. Machelle LaHaye will be our cook, whipping up yummy vegetarian/vegan food. We honor any and all food allergies.
The Kimball room, also in the lodge, has two queen beds and a queen sleep sofa. There are high wood ceilings and both forest and ocean views. The Camp features interior wood floors, walls and ceilings with two queen beds and a sleep sofa. The camp has a kitchen and a large attached deck with good water views.
Adventurers will enjoy Quoddy Head State Park for some of the best wildlife watching in the state. Adventurers may spot whales, countless ducks and shorebirds as well as eagles and songbirds. Maine’s easternmost lighthouse, West Quoddy Head Light, candy-striped fabulousness, is in the park too.
Our adventure will also take us to the wildly popular for it’s picturesque locations, Campobello Island and the Roosevelt Campobello International Park. Please be sure to bring your passport but no worries if you don’t have one, a visit to customs will work out fine.
The island offers an astounding amount of nature to embrace from beaches to forest, ponds to bogs, cliff sides to gardens. From the rich ecological tapestry, adventurers can pick a special hike, start upon a magical trail and simply breath it in and enjoy… And, yes, champagne sipping and savoring, we’ll be certain to get that into the adventure as well!
Cost: $325/share queen bed w/ buddy; $325/sleep sofa individual; $400/queen bed individual
Cost includes two nights accommodations in gorgeous Lubec, three hour chakra workshop, hiking in two state parks, additional yoga practices, two dinners, two breakfasts, bubbly, breathtaking views and more…
To register for this amazing adventure, please go to maineyogaadventures.com or call 207-299-0082.
