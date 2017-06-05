CES, Inc. Employee Earns Accreditation

LEWISTON, MAINE – CES, Inc., a Maine-based firm of engineers, environmental scientists, and land surveyors, is pleased to announce that David Chapman has received licensure as a State of Maine Certified Geologist.

Chapman has over 11 years of experience in Geology with core expertise in geoscience, site investigations, environmental compliance and well-monitoring. In addition to technical skills, he liaisons between all project partners to bring about project success. Based out of CES’ Lewiston office, Chapman is now one of CES’ four certified geologists.

A 2015 and 2016 Top Ten Best Places to Work in Maine, CES, Inc. provides civil and environmental consulting and land surveying services to clients. In business since 1978, CES employs approximately 70 professionals across seven offices located in Brewer, Bar Harbor, Lewiston, Machias, Presque Isle, Saco and Waterville.

