CES, Inc. announces new shareholders

BREWER, MAINE – CES, Inc., a Maine-based firm of engineers, environmental scientists, and land surveyors, is proud to announce that Pete Tuell, PE; Dennis Kingman, CHMM; Sean Thies, PE; and Chris Snowdeal, PE; have become shareholders of CES.

“Each plays a significant role in growing our company and has committed to accomplishing our mission of providing sensible solutions and exceptional service that achieve the goals of our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve,” said CES President/CEO Denis St. Peter. “This exciting news is indicative that the strength of our company and our sustained growth can lead to an attractive investment for our leaders.”

Pete, Dennis, Sean and Chris have a collective 103 years of experience and not only represent leaders within this company but within their respective professional practice areas.

After graduating from the University of Maine, Pete Tuell, PE joined CES in 1988. He specializes in Structural and Geotechnical Engineering and helps public and private clients with all phases of design and construction activity.

Dennis Kingman, CHMM is a graduate of the University of Maine. Kingman has over 27 years of experience providing asbestos and lead and PCB management; occupational health and safety consultation; and environmental management services to industry, academic institutions, and local, state, and federal government.

Specializing in civil engineering including site design, roadway design and permitting, Sean Thies, PE brings his skills to assist private developers, municipalities, housing authorities and educational institutions with their project goals. Thies is also a graduate of the University of Maine.

Chris Snowdeal, PE has nearly two decades of structural engineering work experience assisting clients with building and life safety code review, general structural/building analysis and design, construction document development and administration. Snowdeal also benefited from a University of Maine education with a BS in Civil Engineering.

A 2015 and 2016 Top Ten Best Places to Work in Maine, CES, Inc. provides civil and environmental consulting and land surveying services to clients. In business since 1978, CES employs approximately 70 professionals across seven offices located in Brewer, Bar Harbor, Lewiston, Machias, Presque Isle, Saco and Waterville.

