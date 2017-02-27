CES, Inc. announces new hires

BREWER, MAINE – CES, Inc., a Maine-based firm of engineers, environmental scientists, and land surveyors, is pleased to announce Michael Thompson as Senior Project Scientist in our Brewer office. Mike brings technical expertise in the field of natural resource sciences, such as wetland, plant, and wildlife assessment; strategic guidance in planning and permitting. He has over 30 years of experience in field identification, assessment, and permitting of projects which involve natural resource and wildlife habitat impacts. Mike also has expertise in wildlife biology, forest ecology, rare plant and animal conservation, and was a partner at Woodlot Alternatives in Topsham.

Our Brewer office also welcomes Rebecca Twiss as Marketing Specialist, serving our locations statewide. Rebecca has worked in A/E/C marketing and business development for two years, and has decades of experience in writing, advertising, publishing, and networking. Born and raised in Massachusetts, Rebecca has lived on both the east and west coasts; finally moving to Newport to be closer to her parents in Greeneville. Rebecca has a passion for smart growth and development in Maine.

A 2015 and 2016 Top Ten Best Places to Work in Maine, CES, Inc. provides civil and environmental consulting and land surveying services to clients. In business since 1978, CES employs approximately 70 professionals across seven offices located in Brewer, Bar Harbor, Lewiston, Machias, Presque Isle, Saco and Waterville.

