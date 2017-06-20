CES, Inc. announces new hire

BREWER, MAINE – CES, Inc., a Maine-based firm of engineers, environmental scientists, and land surveyors, is pleased to announce that Drew Olehowski has joined our team in our Brewer office. Drew joins CES after graduating from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York with a Master’s Degree in Environmental Engineering. In the summer of 2016 he was an intern for the United States Geological Survey and the previous summer he interned with the Maine Department of Transportation’s Environmental Unit. A Lewiston native, Drew is excited to begin his engineering career at CES assisting clients with a variety of civil, structural and environmental projects.

A 2015 and 2016 Top Ten Best Places to Work in Maine, CES, Inc. provides civil and environmental consulting and land surveying services. In business since 1978, CES employs approximately 70 professionals across seven offices located in Brewer, Bar Harbor, Lewiston, Machias, Presque Isle, Saco and Waterville.

-end-

