CES, Inc. announces new hire

BREWER, MAINE – CES, Inc., a Maine-based firm of engineers, environmental scientists, and land surveyors, is pleased to announce Jeanna DeTour has joined our team as Senior Engineering Technician in our Brewer office. Jeanna brings nearly 30 years of experience in site layout, building design, traffic analysis, and environmental, site, and building permitting on local, state and federal levels. She also provides Capital Needs Assessments and is a certified Third Party Inspector. A native of Mapleton, she has worked in the greater Bangor region for her professional career assisting both private and public clients.

A 2015 and 2016 Top Ten Best Places to Work in Maine, CES, Inc. provides civil and environmental consulting and land surveying services. In business since 1978, CES employs approximately 70 professionals across seven offices located in Brewer, Bar Harbor, Lewiston, Machias, Presque Isle, Saco and Waterville.

-end-

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →