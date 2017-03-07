Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Course

By soshorepoet
Posted March 07, 2017, at 4:21 p.m.

Monday, March 20, 2017 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sunrise Care Facility, 11 Ocean Street, Jonesport, ME

For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/certified-nursing-assistant-course

Certified Nursing Assistants(CNA’s) are in high demand and can easily find work in nursing homes, hospitals, and long-term care facilities. For many, the CNA credential is a stepping stone to further education and advancement as a Medical Assistant, Licensed Nurse, or Registered Nurse.

Cost: $1576 (there is scholarship money available. Contact Sharon Foss @ 207-255-4917 for information) If you qualify for help from the Career Center, costs are covered.

Class begins March 20, 2017 and ends June 21, 2017

Classroom sessions: 3 four hour sessions per week

Clinical sessions: full day every other Saturday, beginning April 8

Class Needs: Scrubs (any color), comfortable nursing shoes, wristwatch with second hand, stethoscope if you prefer your own for Clinical Instruction Days.

Textbook: Lippincott’s Textbook for Nursing Assistants, 3rd edition (ISBN: 978-1605476353) Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

For more information, contact Sharon Foss, AETC Education Coordinator, 207-255-4917 or email: classes@connectwithaxiom.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.
  2. Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’
  3. Maine State Prison bra-removal policy reversed after women visitors objectMaine State Prison bra-removal policy reversed after women visitors object
  4. State yanks Brewer auctioneer’s license after he is accused of 56 violations
  5. Former state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friendFormer state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friend

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs