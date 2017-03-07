Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Course

Monday, March 20, 2017 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sunrise Care Facility, 11 Ocean Street, Jonesport, ME For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/certified-nursing-assistant-course

Certified Nursing Assistants(CNA’s) are in high demand and can easily find work in nursing homes, hospitals, and long-term care facilities. For many, the CNA credential is a stepping stone to further education and advancement as a Medical Assistant, Licensed Nurse, or Registered Nurse.

Cost: $1576 (there is scholarship money available. Contact Sharon Foss @ 207-255-4917 for information) If you qualify for help from the Career Center, costs are covered.

Class begins March 20, 2017 and ends June 21, 2017

Classroom sessions: 3 four hour sessions per week

Clinical sessions: full day every other Saturday, beginning April 8

Class Needs: Scrubs (any color), comfortable nursing shoes, wristwatch with second hand, stethoscope if you prefer your own for Clinical Instruction Days.

Textbook: Lippincott’s Textbook for Nursing Assistants, 3rd edition (ISBN: 978-1605476353) Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

For more information, contact Sharon Foss, AETC Education Coordinator, 207-255-4917 or email: classes@connectwithaxiom.com.

