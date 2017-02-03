Certified Nurse Assistant Course Offered by Axiom Education & Training Center

Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sunrise Care Facility, 11 Ocean St, Jonesport, Maine For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/certified-nursing-assistant-course

Axiom Education & Training Center will offer a Certified Nurse Assistant Course beginning Monday, February 20, 2017 and ending on Friday, May 19. This 180 hour course will include 3 four-hour classroom sessions on weekdays and full day clinical sessions every other Saturday.

A Certified Nurse Assistant career is rewarding for compassionate individuals who enjoy caring for people. Nurse assistants, sometimes called nurse’s aides, help provide basic care for patients in hospitals and residents of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a job growth of 17 percent through 2024 for nurse assistants. Becoming a CNA is one of the most affordable and quickest ways to get into a health career.

This course will be held at Sunrise Care Facility, 11 Ocean Street, Jonesport, ME 04649. For more information call Axiom Education & Training Center 207-255-4917 or email classes@connectwithaxiom.com. You can register online at: http://bit.ly/2jXiLmx.

