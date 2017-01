WATERVILLE — Central Maine Hoops, placement/tryout times and dates for basketball club teams in Waterville area: grades four-six boys and girls, 3:30-4:30 p.m. and grades seven-eight boys and girls, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 11; high school girls 4:30-5:30 p.m. and high school boys 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 12 and 19, Gilman Street Basketball Club. Contact Aaron at GSBCaaron@gmail.com with questions.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →