Central Maine Egg Festival to be a “Musical Egg-spression” for its 45th year

The next Egg Festival Committee Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 6:30 pm at the Pittsfield Municipal Building Council Chambers:

Our 45th Year Egg Festival will be exciting and such a dynamic event needs an equally dynamic theme. We received an amazing number of entries for the Egg Festival Theme – in fact, more than we have ever received for all of our past contests. The Egg Festival Committee chose the theme idea submitted by Kathryn Miller of Pittsfield. The 45th Egg Festival theme will be “Musical Egg-spression”. Kathryn is a musician and piano teacher so she is very excited to join in the fun this year!

Please join our volunteers on Thursday to brainstorm ideas and activities to plan out this year’s celebration. We need help to have a great Egg Festival and keep this tradition alive. You do not have to be on the Committee, just drop by to help out on some important projects and/or to find out how you can join in on an activity or event of interest. But if you would like to be on the Committee or be an Officer, there are positions available. Get ready for an exciting year with a lot of “musical egg-spressions”! If you would like to volunteer, but can not make the meeting, please contact Kathryn at the Town Office (487-3136) or townmanager@pittsfield.org

